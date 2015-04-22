LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 22 Top executives from the world's largest trading houses discuss trends in commodities trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.

The following are Wednesday's highlights:

GENEL CEO AND GLENCORE CHAIRMAN TONY HAYWARD

Said Genel could be a player in consolidation in Kurdistan's oil market: "Certainly there will be consolidation in Kurdistan as much as in other places. We may be active in consolidating and we may be consolidated. We can play both ways."

On mergers in the wider oil market he said although there was a big gap in demand expectations between buyers and sellers this may change soon.

"Another six month of prices in the $60s will narrow the spread. The pain will become so intense that the white flags of surrender will go up and we'll see consolidation," Hayward said adding that the most active consolidation will happen around U.S. shale oil industry.

He said oil prices are likely rebound soon as the market works though the current oversupply of about 2-3 percent.

"I think it will take one year or two to clear the market, but I also think the action the industry has taken to withdraw capital has laid the seeds for the next oil bull market. Simply because the scale of the capital that has been pulled out of the industry."

Hayward said that he intended to take a less active role at Genel, suggesting he may step down as chief executive later this year to take on the role of chairman at Genel while keeping his role of chairman at Glencore.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Silvia Antonioli; editing by Louise Heavens)