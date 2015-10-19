By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 19 India is talking to South
Africa to buy coal mines there to feed its expanding steel
industry, Coal Secretary Anil Swarup said, adding that New Delhi
also hopes to stop imports of coal used to generate power in
three years as domestic output jumps.
After years of poor production crippling power supply,
state-run Coal India is boosting output at a record
pace to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of connecting
to the grid millions of Indians who still make do with kerosene
lamps.
But India, which wants to triple its steel capacity to 300
million tonnes by 2025, does not have enough reserves of coking
or steelmaking coal, prompting Coal India to look at assets
abroad, Swarup told the Reuters Global Commodities Summit on
Monday.
"They are presently in negotiations with people in South
Africa," Swarup said. "We imported around 80-90 million tonnes
of coking coal last (fiscal) year and if that is the amount that
can come through a mine owned by Coal India, it would consider
it."
Swarup declined to give any investment figure but said money
was not an issue for Coal India, which had cash and bank balance
of more than $8 billion for the year ended March 31.
Overall coal imports into India, the world's third-largest
buyer, fell for the third straight month in September in a
country used to seeing shiploads coming in as new power plants
started. Coal India's output grew 32 million tonnes to 494.2
million tonnes in the fiscal year 2014/15, the biggest volume
rise in its four-decade history.
"In three years we should be able to mine (all the
power-generating) coal we require," Swarup said. "The quality of
coal that is not available will still be imported."
India is looking to more than double its total coal output
to 1.5 billion tonnes by the end of this decade, with 500
million coming from the private sector. Swarup said India is
working out details to open up the nationalized sector and allow
private companies to mine and sell coal.
The turnaround in India's coal industry has been a highlight
of Modi's tenure in office since May last year, and the prime
minister is keen that output grows further.
"He is extremely engaged," Swarup said. "We are reasonably
satisfied, though there is still a long way to go."
But environmentalists are worried that the world's
third-largest polluter was leading a pan-Asian dash to burn more
of the dirty fossil fuel amid international efforts to contain
global warming. (link.reuters.com/wup75w)
($1 = 64.7850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das, editing by William Hardy)