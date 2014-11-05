(For other news from the Reuters Global Commodities Summit,
LONDON Nov 5 Trading house Mercuria aims to
sell a stake of up to 20 percent to a strategic partner in the
second quarter of 2015 after it completes integration with the
newly acquired assets of JPMorgan, its chief executive
said.
"It is clear to us that while we shall focus on the
integration, we shall also start thinking about opening up the
equity of the company," Marco Dunand told the Reuters
Commodities Summit this week.
Most large trading houses have so far opted not to follow
Glencore's example to open their equity via share
placements and instead are raising capital via other options
such as stakes sales, mainly in subsidiaries.
Dunand said the aim for the placement was to find a partner
who could bring expertise in particular markets rather than just
money.
"At the moment we don't have capital requirements," he said.
The company has been working on the placement for a couple
of years but it had to be postponed after Mercuria decided to
acquire the physical commodities trading assets of JP Morgan. It
closed the $800 million transaction last month.
Mercuria traded 195 million tonnes of oil or oil equivalent
in 2013, its gross profit increased by 10 percent and
shareholder equity also rose by a tenth to $2.7 billion.
The parameters will change significantly after the JP Morgan
trading business acquisition, Dunand said, adding that the
company had been approached by potential investors but had to
put any sale on hold during the integration process.
He said the rapid expansion that Mercuria has seen in the
past years will most likely slow down in the future, although
the trading house was still looking at assets being offered in
the market including the commodities trading books of other
banks.
Apart from JPMorgan, banks such as Deutsche Bank and
Barclays have exited or scaled down commodities trading over the
past year.
