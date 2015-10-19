(For other news from Reuters Commodities Summit, click here)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA Oct 19 Global nickel prices may have hit
bottom and production cuts could hasten a recovery in the metal
that has lost nearly a third of its value this year, the CFO of
the Philippines' top nickel ore miner said.
"It's likely that we've already seen the bottom this year,
so there could be potential upside next year," Emmanuel Samson,
chief financial officer of Nickel Asia Corp, told the
Reuters Global Commodities Summit on Monday.
"It's difficult to imagine that prices are sustainable at
current levels considering an estimated 60 percent of producers
are losing money today. Of course, if some producers cut
production that would definitely help prices recover faster."
The price of refined nickel, used to make stainless steel,
has fallen 31 percent on the London Metal Exchange this
year, reflecting weaker demand in top consumer China.
The Philippines became the biggest supplier of nickel ore to
China after Indonesia banned shipments in January 2014. Nickel
ore is used to make nickel pig iron (NPI), a cheaper substitute
for refined metal in producing stainless steel.
Nickel ore miners are faring better than refiners, Samson
said, with current ore prices still higher compared to levels
prior to the Indonesian ban. LME nickel has dropped about 30
percent to around $10,450 a tonne over the same period.
Chinese growth of between 6 percent and 7 percent should be
enough to sustain the country's stainless steel demand at around
current levels, maintaining appetite for Philippine nickel ore,
he said.
China on Monday reported third-quarter economic growth of
6.9 percent, its slowest quarterly expansion since 2009.
Samson said the Philippines could not fully meet China's
demand for nickel ore, as it lacked big volumes of high-grade
material that Indonesia used to supply.
Stocks of Indonesian ore in China, piled up just before the
ban took effect, were expected to be depleted by year-end.
"NPI producers in China will be completely dependent on
Philippine ore, which is not sufficient to cover NPI capacity.
Chinese stainless steel producers would have to rely more on
other sources of nickel such as ferronickel or pure nickel,"
said Samson.
Nickel Asia, partly owned by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining
Co Ltd, is keen to acquire more assets, but is keeping
its sights at home. The miner said in April it would acquire
stakes in two smaller miners to expand its resource base by 24
percent.
"We are always on the lookout for new nickel properties
locally," Samson said.
