By Amanda Cooper and Pratima Desai
LONDON Oct 21 The world's largest oil traders
are overwhelmingly bearish on the outlook for the crude price,
which they believe will flounder below $60 a barrel, possibly as
long as into 2017.
Record-high production from some of the major exporting
countries, along with faltering demand in key importing nations
such as China and Brazil, has cut the price of oil in half over
the last year.
The oversupply that has built up in the market is one of
largest in at least 30 years and even refineries around the
world running at record rates in 2015 has not been enough to
erase it.
Mercuria chief executive Marco Dunand said on Wednesday he
saw the oil market returning to balance and even displaying a
deficit in 2016, as non-OPEC producers limit supply to ward off
more aggressive price declines.
But he only expected a modest pick-up in the price from its
current level around $49 a barrel.
"Most people will agree that by end of next year, we're
going to start drawing (on stocks) and we will still do that in
2017, which over time will trigger a price rally, and I think
there's a chance that by the end of next year we might be more
likely to be in a $55-type range, to $60 by 2017," he told the
Reuters Commodities summit.
Ian Taylor, the chief executive of the world's largest oil
trader Vitol, told the summit earlier this week his company
forecast global oil demand growth in 2016 to reach around 1.35
million barrels per day (bpd), slowing from this year's strong
expected growth of 1.7 million bpd.
Taylor said he expected consumption in China to increase
next year, but global demand growth would likely still fall
short of the levels seen this year.
"Will we get 1.7 million barrels a day in 2016? No. I don't
think so and that's one of my worries. If we did get 1.7 million
bpd in 2016, then we could easily get to $60, but I don't think
we will," Taylor said.
"Can I see a big run next year? No. If we are above $60 by
the end of 2016 I will be a little bit surprised."
THE BIG FOUR'S BILLION
The commodity trading world's "Big Four" -- Mercuria and
Vitol, together with Gunvor and Trafigura -- traded close to a
billion tonnes of raw materials between them last year.
Low borrowing costs and booming demand from both consumer
nations and financial investors in the last decade drove raw
materials to record highs.
But the boom has turned to gloom, leaving surpluses in most
commodities aside from oil.
Copper and aluminium have fallen this year
to their lowest levels since the unfolding of the global
financial crisis in 2009, while iron ore is set for its third
successive yearly drop, driven in large part by slowing economic
growth in China, the world's biggest commodity importer.
Torbjorn Tornqvist, chief executive of trading house
Gunvor, said he did not expect the oil price to rise beyond
normal volatility levels at least until the middle of next year.
"There is no shortage of anything ... There is a surplus
everywhere," he said adding that it will take many years to fix
the current situation of oversupply.
Rival Trafigura, which does not issue price forecasts, also
struck a distinctly negative note.
"As a trend over the last few years Trafigura has been
pretty bearish on the oil prospects ... now it's up to
production to adapt to the slower demand," company chief
executive Christophe Salmon said.
"We have been surprised over the last year or so by the
responsiveness in some production to adapt to a lower oil price,
there have been tremendous efforts notably the shale oil
producers," he said.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper, editing by David Evans; Editing by
David Evans)