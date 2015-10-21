* For other news from the Reuters Commodities Summit, click
* Trading houses expect OPEC to keep focus on market share
* Say oil market can probably accommodate more Iranian oil
By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Oct 21 Saudi Arabia and the other big
Middle East oil producers in OPEC will keep pumping hard to
build market share despite mounting over-supply that has brought
prices to six-year lows, the world's top traders say.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
probably will not change tack and trim output even if it means
prices stay low for a long time, senior executives from Vitol,
Trafigura and the other big commodities houses said.
"I'm expecting OPEC to be quite consistent in this
position," Trafigura Chief Financial Officer
Christophe Salmon told the Reuters Commodities Summit.
OPEC ministers meet in Vienna on Dec. 4 to decide production
policy and are likely to see sharp disagreements between rich
Gulf countries with low production costs and poorer members such
as Venezuela that need higher prices to meet their budgets.
Caracas has proposed that the cartel, source of more than a
third of the world's oil, adopt a price band with a floor around
$70 a barrel and has suggested OPEC and non-OPEC producers
cooperate to support prices.
Venezuela, Nigeria, Algeria and several other OPEC members
need oil prices well over $100 barrel to cover their costs -
twice the current crude price below $50.
But core OPEC members in the Middle East have much lower
costs and are more worried about losing market share to shale
producers in the North America. They hope lower prices will
squeeze out their competition and boost prices in the long term.
"There is bound to be a huge amount of pressure on the
Saudis from one or two people at that meeting to look at this
policy again," said Ian Taylor, chief executive of Vitol, which
traded more than 2 billion barrels of oil last year.
"I cannot believe they will want to change their strategy at
this moment in time, but you can't rule it out totally ... I
never like to pre-judge an OPEC meeting. You do that at your
peril," he said, adding: "Do I expect a change? Probably not."
Gunvor Chief Executive Torbjorn Tornqvist agreed,
saying the group was unlikely to cut production any time soon.
Marco Dunand, chief executive of trading house Mercuria said
OPEC had decided to let prices find their own level:
"The way they're looking at it, they're saying in the longer
term, you better let the market rule the price, Dunand said.
"That's their new philosophy," he added: "The price is
curing the problem."
IRAN
The trading companies also think that OPEC can probably
manage to make some space for Iran, which looks set to increase
output early next year after sanctions, imposed over its nuclear
programme, are lifted.
Tehran says it can raise output by 500,000 barrels per day
in the first week after sanctions are lifted.
Iran may be optimistic but traders say it will certainly
accelerate oil sales rapidly once foreign investment is allowed
to return. Sanctions halved Iran's oil exports to around 1.1
million bpd from a pre-2012 level of 2.5 million bpd.
And it is likely to cap oil prices, that Taylor said would
struggle to trade above $60 a barrel next year.
Salmon at Trafigura said Iran would need very high levels of
capital expenditure in order to boost production and oil markets
already reflected expectations of higher Iranian supply.
"I think the market has already factored in the likely
increase into the price," Salmon said.
