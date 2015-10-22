* For other news from Reuters Commodities Summit, click here
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE Oct 22 Sembcorp Industries,
one of Southeast Asia's biggest utilities companies, plans to
roughly triple its renewable energy portfolio over the next five
years, targetting India and China for growth, a senior company
official said.
Industrial conglomerate Sembcorp, whose utilities arm forms
one of its three main divisions, expects renewable energy to
account for 20 percent of its total power capacity in five
years, up from 13 percent at present, executive vice president
Tan Cheng Guan told the Reuters Summit.
"Over the last three years, we have grown renewables quite
significantly," Tan said. "We have been able to accelerate
because the cost of renewables has been coming down quite
quickly because of technology and scale."
Sembcorp, which plans to focus on wind and solar energy,
where costs are expected to drop further by 2020, has total
power capacity of about 8,800 megawatts (MW).
India and China make up the bulk of its renewables capacity,
with wind power assets in China of about 450 MW.
In India, it jointly owns and operates wind and solar power
assets with a total power capacity of 750 MW after buying a
majority stake in Indian renewable energy firm Green Infra in
February, this year.
"India is under served at the moment and their (power)
capacity is maybe one quarter of China's, even with about the
same population," Tan said. "So, if India's economy grows by 7
to 8 percent in the next decade, we see that India will grow the
fastest."
A boom in clean energy projects is expected in India after
it hiked its solar energy target to 100 gigawatts by 2022, a
33-fold rise from current levels.
In China, Sembcorp is also jointly building a coal-fired
power plant near coal mines in Chongqing.
Tan said the plant's newer and more efficient technology
would help in China's push to reduce its carbon footprint.
Sembcorp is also looking towards Bangladesh and Myanmar
where it is developing gas-fired power plants.
He declined to comment on Sembcorp's credit exposure to
Jurong Aromatics Corp (JAC), which went into receivership last
month due to debt problems.
Sembcorp has a 20-year agreement with JAC for the supply of
steam and other water and wastewater treatment services.
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Richard Pullin)