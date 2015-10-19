* (For other news from Reuters Commodities Summit, click here
* Trafigura is "price agnostic"
* EU position limits misunderstand hedging concept
* May have to clear trades outside EU to do same volume of
hedging
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Oct 19 European Union plans to impose
position limits on commodity trading firms could mean Trafigura
takes its clearing business outside the region, Christophe
Salmon, the company's chief financial officer said on Monday.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) last
month announced rules to flesh out the Markets in Financial
Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) law that comes into force in
January 2017.
Position limits, which curb how much of a commodity
individual trading firms can hold in order to avoid unduly
influencing its price, are being introduced for the first time.
Depending on the commodity, position limits will range from
5 to 35 percent of the market. ESMA will publish its draft rules
on position reporting by end of 2015.
While the new rules are aimed at curbing speculators,
commodity trading companies - often acting as wholesalers in the
market - will be caught up in the regulation.
"We are completely price agnostic, meaning that each time
there is a mismatch between buy and sell we hedge it on the
derivative market," Salmon said at the Reuters Commodities
Summit.
Large volumes transacted by trade houses can give the
impression of unduly large positions, but any holdings are
typically physically backed.
"The simple fact that you can put some hard limit to the
quantum of hedging...is a complete misunderstanding of the
concept," Salmon said.
"It will probably be that we will have to use non-European
clearing platform and marketplace to be able to do the same
volume of hedging."
MiFID II also stipulates that commodity market wholesalers
or intermediaries will have to hold capital reserves unless they
pass a couple of tests on trading activity.
The "market share" test assesses whether a company's
speculative trading in commodity derivatives is high in relation
to overall trading in the EU. The "main business" test measures
speculative trading in commodity derivatives as a percentage of
its total commodity derivatives trading.
The thresholds for the market test for metals and
agriculture are four percent, oils and oil products and gas at
three percent, six percent for power and 10 percent for coal.
Salmon also said regulatory capital requirements for
commodity traders would make the EU uncompetitive in relation to
the United States or Asia.
"Most of the hedging we do, 95 percent, is done on a cleared
platform, we post initial and variation margin on a daily
basis," he said.
"Asking commodity traders to book regulatory capital to
potentially cover a liquidation scenario is in fact wearing the
trousers with belts and braces."
Initial and variation margins is the cash left with clearing
houses to cover a percentage of open futures positions.
