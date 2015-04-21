(Adds detail)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 21 Swiss
commodities trader Trafigura said on Tuesday it had
increased its exposure to Russia but that new trading activities
were fully in line with U.S. and EU sanctions,
Reuters reported from trade sources last month that
Trafigura had emerged as the leading trader of Russian oil,
expanding its deal with Rosneft to export $500 million
worth of crude in April.
"We have been in Russia historically. We have increased
activity of late because, based on commercial business, we have
seen a niche and obviously (operate) within the sanctions. We
understand the sanctions and comply with them," Trafigura's CEO
Jeremy Weir told an industry conference.
Kremlin-controlled Rosneft has sought closer ties with
international traders and concluded several pre-payment deals
due to limited access to the global financial markets because of
the Western sanctions against Russian individuals and companies
over Moscow's role in Ukrainian crisis.
Wier stressed that as far as he was aware there were no
sanctions on oil trading in Russia.
He also confirmed the company had stopped dealing with
Nigeria at the end of last year as it saw "better opportunities
elsewhere".
