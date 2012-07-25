* Big risk, big reward for oil and grain traders
* Libya heralded a return to roots for trading houses
* Rich pickings this year from Iran, Syria, Greece, Egypt
By Emma Farge and Jessica Donati
GENEVA/LONDON, July 25 The Vitol oil trader
dressed in heels picking her way through the armed rebels and
pick-up trucks of post-war Tripoli had eyes only for the
lucrative oil contracts up for grabs from Libya's new
revolutionary government.
Her landmark deal for Vitol to export Libyan crude heralded
the return of commodity houses to their swashbuckling roots,
trading oil and grain with countries troubled by war and debt.
After years of backroom work focused on the dry business of
building out storage, shipping and logistics operations, a small
club of trading houses has jumped at the chance to land some
old-fashioned big-profit deals.
They have had plenty of choice over the past year: war or
unrest in Libya, Egypt, Syria, Yemen and South Sudan, sanctions
on Iran, Greece on the brink of default.
"Trading houses are not shying away from places with high
risk profiles if these profiles also lead to higher profit
margins. It's about risk versus reward," said Ton Schurink at
Geneva-based Commodity Finance Trading Advisory Services.
Vitol, Glencore, Gunvor and Trafigura in oil and Cargill,
Louis Dreyfus and Bunge in grains have demonstrated that, for
some at least, the security, credit and reputational risks are
worth taking if the rewards are big enough.
Traders can operate in risky places because their business
model is fundamentally different from the likes of BP or
ExxonMobil.
Oil majors tend to be more wary of upsetting their home
governments or shareholders and are bound to stricter rules when
it comes to daily operations.
And because trading companies are mostly private, there is
nobody to second-guess their internal decisions and more room
for a star trader to take a bold initiative.
"Can you imagine someone at Exxon saying I'm just going to
override that rule and send my tanker into pirate waters because
it's a good trade? In a trading house, you don't have to listen
to the model as it's privately owned," said an industry source
working for a European oil firm.
Estimates from rivals suggest a trader who dares to sell
grains to sanctions-straitened Iran could pocket $2 million
profit per Panamax-size cargo as opposed to $200,000 if the
cargo is sold to a low-risk buyer.
Premiums of at least $1.25 million were charged per diesel
fuel cargo heading to unrest-prone Egypt in June this year, just
days before the presidential election.
"Everyone has the same commodity to sell so you have to take
risks to distinguish yourself and then manage them," said Robert
Petritsch, Chief Financial Officer of Swiss-based Quadra
Commodities.
SAVING GREECE
Greece's credit rating is now worse than many African
nations.
Perhaps not surprising then that many firms are cautious
about supplying the partly state-owned Greek refiner Hellenic
Petroleum with crude oil.
"If a country defaults, then it's a different ball game
entirely. Credit dries up. So costs go up," said a trader with a
Swiss-based trading house.
The prospect of default hasn't scared off Glencore and
Vitol.
The two traders are estimated to have given Greece at least
300 million euros in open credit financing - meaning it does not
need guarantees from banks to buy crude. Both firms declined to
comment.
The financial might of big trading houses enables them to
act as both bank and supplier to clients who have limited access
to credit, at the expense of others who either cannot or will
not take that risk.
"No doubt the credit comes at a cost and can possibly
provide an interesting margin," said Schurink. A Swiss-based oil
trader agreed: "Every company tight on credit is prepared to pay
a premium to the market."
Industry sources said that the traders had probably also
negotiated refined products or oil assets as collateral.
In a similar scenario, Egypt's military rulers sought record
supplies of fuel for the summer months, trying to avoid a repeat
of shortages that led to public anger earlier this year.
But difficulty obtaining payments for earlier purchases and
other costly delays prompted some suppliers to think again
before participating in the record tender.
In the end, Egypt purchased close to $1.2 billion worth of
fuel from trading houses including Vitol and Glencore, paying
above market prices ahead of the first presidential election and
amid fears of renewed instability. Ag a in, both firms declined to
comment on the deal.
"The premium is considerable - if the threat is real enough
... maybe 25 percent," said one trader with a firm that supplies
fuel to Egypt.
A typical diesel cargo of 30,000 tonnes is worth some $25
million at current prices and so even a 5 percent premium would
mean an additional cost of $1.25 million.
PLAYING WITH FIRE IN SYRIA
If in Libya traders bet on the rebels, in Syria the gamble
was different.
Firms with investments there were reluctant to move out at
first, but most dropped out as the death toll mounted and
sanctions made it increasingly difficult to operate.
Around September 2011, Vitol and Trafigura abandoned the
multi-million dollar Syrian market, but others like
Switzerland's AOT Trading, Galaxy Group, based in Monaco, and
Greek-based Naftomar exploited gaps in the sanctions regime.
This small pool kept the Syrian state supplied with diesel
and heating gas for cooking throughout the winter, risking
western opprobrium at a time when Assad's long-time allies
Russia and Venezuela were the only other suppliers.
The deliveries were controversial not least because diesel
is mainly used to power heavy vehicles including army tanks.
Naftomar, which supplied Syria with about $55 million a
month of cooking gas, defended its position on the grounds its
fuel may have prevented a worse humanitarian crisis.
Critics said that Naftomar, by delivering the fuel, might
have been helping to extend Assad's rule.
Naftomar denied it was supporting Assad. "We were simply
executing a contract that we had to sell LPG to a Syrian
government related company. We stopped delivering to Syria when
the sanctions were imposed," a Naftomar director said.
AOT and Galaxy Group did not respond to a request for
comment.
EU sanctions targeting Syria's state-owned fuel distributor
Mahrukat had forced trade to a halt by April this year.
Naftomar said that margins during the winter were "not
excessive at all" and that it had since turned down requests to
deliver fuel with "excellent" margins because of the embargo.
As in Syria, violence has deterred traditional suppliers
from Yemen. Attacks on the energy infrastructure are costing up
to $15 million a day in lost oil export revenue. Attacks on
pipelines have halted flows to Yemen's, leaving the impoverished
country even more dependent on imports.
Over the past year, Saudi Arabia has stepped in with
donations worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
But when donations from Riyadh dried up Yemen became more
reliant on Vitol and Trafigura for refined products supplies
under long-term and spot deals.
"If you get it wrong, Yemen can lose you a lot more money,"
said a trader with experience of doing business with its
government.
Both Vitol and Trafigura declined to comment.
FEEDING IRAN
Gripped by U.S. and European oil and banking sanctions, Iran
has become a profitable trade for grains suppliers including
U.S.-based Cargill and Bunge, France's Louis Dreyfus a