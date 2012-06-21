* Energy companies broaden reach into other commodities
* Commodities trading houses seek to diversify risk
* Less jobs for European traders, more in emerging markets
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, June 21 The landscape is changing for
commodities merchants as global economic strength swings east,
encouraging them to diversify into new products and increase
scale while they also can skim the best traders off struggling
hedge funds and banks.
Moves by European and U.S. trading houses to leverage and
expand their businesses from a focus on only one or two markets
have led to a flurry of recruitment of high-profile traders in
metals and agricultural commodities.
"Capital is concentrated in the larger trading organisations
who can afford to expand into new product areas. Small niche
players are being squeezed out of the market as they can't get
transaction finance," said Jakob Bloch, chief executive of
recruitment firm Commodity.
In May, Barclays lost its commodities trading
chief, Roger Jones, to Swiss trader Mercuria, which recently
started to trade grains and agriculture products as it
diversifies out of energy. More hires are expected.
"On the one hand, you want to diversify your exposure as
much as possible," said a source at a London-based commodities
brokerage.
"On the other hand, the same factors are influencing the
same markets, so you can leverage your expertise in certain
areas, whether it's a global network of offices, risk systems or
their ability to access capital."
Mercuria has spent seven years trading refined energy
products in China, giving it good knowledge of the markets, a
license to trade and the confidence to trade other commodities.
Rival Swiss-based Trafigura has also expanded rapidly over
the past two years and is now a major player in many commodities
including oil, non-ferrous and bulk commodities.
AGS GOLD RUSH
On the other side, players that have traditionally focussed
on agriculture have been trying to establish a stronger foothold
in oil, Bloch said, including Cargill and Louis Dreyfus.
"There are others who are looking to expand specifically
into the ags sector," Bloch said, without divulging names. "This
is most likely as many people currently see this industry as the
'gold rush' ... based on growing food consumption."
The major trading houses decline to comment on strategy and
recruitment.
"The big trading houses have always dominated, but they are
now looking at owning more of the value chain. It's about
decreasing their risk, and seeing opportunities to do that,"
said a partner at a commodities recruitment firm.
"In that regard, in terms of jobs, they are cherry-picking
the best, but it also ultimately means there will be people on
the streets."
He pointed to the potential merger of commodities trading
giant Glencore and mining company Xstrata.
"When that's all done and the dust has settled, there will
be people out of a job when that cross-over occurs. That's the
underlining trend," he said.
In a bid to minimize its risk, French bank Natixis
said in May it would close its commodities brokerage division.
As one of the oldest ring-dealing members of the London Metal
Exchange, the bank has become the latest victim of the European
debt crisis.
Hedge funds focused purely on commodities or running
diversified portfolios that include raw materials also mostly
suffered in last year's markets. The average commodity fund fell
about 6 percent, according to Chicago-based Hedge Fund Research.
"It's got to that point where all these guys (trading
houses) realise they probably have access to the types of trader
that three or four years ago would have been choosing to go to
hedge funds or banks," the first source at the commodities
brokerage said.
Dozens of traders have recently quit top commodities trading
banks such as Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
and Merrill Lynch to traders such as Glencore,
Vitol, Gunvor and Mercuria.
Healthy banks that have not succumbed to the global credit
crisis have also spotted an opportunity to diversify.
New York-based investment bank Jefferies Group Inc
made its first foray into the commodities market last year when
it bought Prudential Financial's Prudential Bache commodities
and financial derivatives business.
This month, Newedge Group global head of metals Mike Frawley
left to join Jefferies, dealing a blow to the commodities
business of one of the world's largest brokers. Days later three
Newedge senior metals dealers also resigned.
Newedge is co-owned by French banks Credit Agricole CIB
and Societe Generale, which are cutting
their exposure to dollar financing, reducing debt and boosting
their capital ratios as the euro-zone debt crisis deepens.
CHINA BECKONS
With the focus intensifying on Asia, traders are ratcheting
up operations in China, the world's largest buyer of commodities
and whose exchanges are playing a growing role in pricing
resources.
Trafigura announced in May that Singapore would become its
main trading centre, and rival Swiss-based trading house Gunvor
said it planned to expand its activities further in the Asian
city state.
"The generic appetite for Asia is picking up and this likely
fits with the general move of Trafigura and BHP Billiton over to
Singapore," Bloch said.
That means the dwindling number of jobs that are available
are in Asia, cutting out most Western traders who don't have the
necessary qualifications.
In one recruitment advertisement, a Swiss trading house is
looking for a LME portfolio manager to be based in China.
"The criteria is so specific that there are few European
traders who speak the local language, understand the culture,
and are willing to work in such an isolated environment," said
specialist metals recruiter Jordan Lewis at Cavendish Bloom.
"Emerging market jobs want emerging market candidates."
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton and Christopher
Johnson; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)