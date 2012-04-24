LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 24 Commodities
trader Trafigura expects copper to outperform many other metals
this year and says prices are likely to move higher again in the
second half after a mid-year dip.
Simon Collins, director and head of dry bulk commodities at
Trafigura Beheer BV, which says it is the world's
third biggest trader of raw materials, told Reuters that
exchange stocks could build further short-term, keeping a
dampener on prices, but market fundamentals were healthy.
"Our view on the (copper) market is that it will remain
quite tight," Collins said in an interview on the sidelines of a
Financial Times Commodities conference in Switzerland.
Collins forecast copper prices would fall to around $7,000
per tonne by the end of the second quarter "or early Q3": "But
then I think we will see the market coming back quite quickly."
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
ended up 1.31 percent at $8,150 a tonne on Tuesday versus a
close of $8,045 on Monday, when the metal fell nearly 2 percent.
Copper reached a record high of over $10,000 in February last
year but has since corrected lower.
