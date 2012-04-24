LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 24 Commodities trader Trafigura expects copper to outperform many other metals this year and says prices are likely to move higher again in the second half after a mid-year dip.

Simon Collins, director and head of dry bulk commodities at Trafigura Beheer BV, which says it is the world's third biggest trader of raw materials, told Reuters that exchange stocks could build further short-term, keeping a dampener on prices, but market fundamentals were healthy.

"Our view on the (copper) market is that it will remain quite tight," Collins said in an interview on the sidelines of a Financial Times Commodities conference in Switzerland.

Collins forecast copper prices would fall to around $7,000 per tonne by the end of the second quarter "or early Q3": "But then I think we will see the market coming back quite quickly."

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended up 1.31 percent at $8,150 a tonne on Tuesday versus a close of $8,045 on Monday, when the metal fell nearly 2 percent. Copper reached a record high of over $10,000 in February last year but has since corrected lower. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)