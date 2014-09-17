* Volatility in many commods markets has halved over 3 years
* Banks' withdrawal from commodities sapped liquidity
* Volatility rebound may be exaggerated in thinner markets
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Sept 17 Commodity traders curse it while
industrial users of oil, metals and grains applaud it.
Several years of low volatility on commodity markets have
hammered profits for speculators and constricted trading
opportunities, while providing stability for firms that buy such
goods.
But both camps may get more than they bargained for when the
current period of extraordinarily narrow price movement ends,
entering uncharted territory after a number of banks departed
the sector.
While prices have fluctuated more in some sectors such as
oil in recent weeks, it's risky to predict how soon volatility
in commodities, which has halved in many markets over the past
three years, will see a significant and lasting rebound.
The period of relative calm may press on since many
commodities have plentiful supplies and global interest rates
are still rock bottom.
But the sharp withdrawal of many banks from commodity
trading, sucking liquidity from markets, could send volatility
soaring if unexpected catalysts emerge.
"Banks have been liquidity providers and market makers, and
given the diminishing number of banks genuinely active in
commodity markets, a move in volatility could be much
exaggerated," a commodity executive at a major bank said.
"When we do finally start moving, the impact in commodities
could be much bigger than other financial markets. There isn't
going to be the natural supply of liquidity," said the
executive, who declined to be identified.
Credit Suisse said last month it was winding down
its commodities trading, joining the likes of Deutsche Bank
, JPMorgan and Barclays, which are
either exiting or significantly downsizing their activities in
the sector.
BIG PLAYERS
While other financial markets have also seen declining
volatility, the slide in commodities volatility has had a bigger
impact. Stock markets have been on a bull run, but commodities
have been hit with sliding prices and withdrawals by investors,
squeezing profit opportunities for funds and traders.
The slide in volatility has extended throughout commodity
markets from gold to grain to Brent crude oil, where at the
money (ATM) 30-day implied volatility has slid to
17.09 from 40.32 three years ago.
Gold is down by about 50 percent to 14.74 since 2011.
Implied volatility is how the market prices future
volatility, while realised volatility is actual past volatility.
It's a big contrast to the situation several years ago when
commodity prices lurched higher, prompting regulators to impose
new rules on speculators, who were blamed for the volatility.
"Recent volatility in prices for basic commodities --
agriculture and energy -- are very real reminders of the need
for common-sense rules in all the derivatives markets," Gary
Gensler, then chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC), said in 2011.
The CFTC declined to comment on the current decline in
volatility, as did Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and the
European Securities and Markets Authority.
"The withdrawal of banks from commodities has had a big
effect on volatility," said Itay Simkin, chief executive of
commodity hedge fund Krom River. "Historically those (bank) guys
used to be big players in volatility."
Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at broker Marex
Spectron, said banks' withdrawal had not only cut liquidity but
resulted in the winding up of trading books, which included
structured products, embedded with a short vega profile.
Vega measures the sensitivity of an option price to changes
in implied volatility.
"The market could probably have absorbed one major exit. But
having multiple exits at the same time with no natural new hands
was a problem," Wolf said in a report.
While volatility is no longer falling sharply and in some
cases rising slightly, many fund managers and speculators are
cautious after being burnt in recent years.
Failing to make money through other strategies in lacklustre
commodity markets, some positioned themselves for a rebound in
volatility from levels that seemed extremely low, but lost money
when volatility sank further, industry sources said.
"Implied vol and realised vol for most metals are relatively
similar, which seems to suggest we're approaching a fair value,
albeit that fair value is at historical lows," the bank
executive said.
"You've had many people over the past two to three years
saying we're at the low so now's the time to buy, but that's
been proven wrong and they bled profits."
CUSHIONED FROM SHOCKS
Wolf said it was likely the volatility bear market had
ended, but that did not mean a bull market had begun.
"How quickly volatility goes back up is a function of many
things, rate hikes being one," he said.
Some analysts and traders believe the flood of cheap money
during the global financial crisis has been a key factor in
depressing volatility, while others point to healthy supplies
cushioning commodity markets from reacting to shocks.
In the oil market, since 2011 every new geopolitical worry
has resulted in a lower peak, said Ole Hansen, senior commodity
strategist at Saxo Bank.
"We are seeing increased supplies coming from non-OPEC
sources, which is making the market less responsive to any
geopolitical events."
David Bicchetti, associate economic officer at the United
Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), warned
that the current low volatility may be deceptive.
He and UNCTAD colleagues have previously called for
increased transparency and stronger regulation to pop price
bubbles and prevent crashes.
"I do not think that low volatility means that the problems
are solved. It is maybe like the calm before the storm as it
happened in 2007-2008, where most people did not foresee any
crisis looming," he told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Dale
Hudson)