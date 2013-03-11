* Goldman commodity revenues down 90 pct since 2009
* JPMorgan commodity revenues down 16 percent in 2012
* MS commodity revenues down 20 percent last year
By David Sheppard
NEW YORK, March 11 Wall Street commodity
revenues crashed last year to their lowest on record, as tighter
regulation and limited price swings squeezed the once dominant
traders of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Morgan Stanley.
All three firms reported double-digit percentage declines in
revenues for oil, grains and copper trading in 2012,
illustrating how the one-time 'Wall Street Refiners' have
withered in the face of subdued markets and restrictions on
proprietary trading.
The decline is most stark at Goldman, where commodity
revenues collapsed by more than 60 percent year-on-year in 2012
to just $575 million, according to the bank's annual report.
Long considered the top commodity bank on Wall Street for
its expertise in both physical and financial markets, Goldman's
revenues have now fallen by almost 90 percent since 2009 when
they totaled more than $4.5 billion.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman's fellow Wall Street pioneer in
commodity markets three decades ago, reported a 20 percent
decline in commodity revenues in 2012.
JPMorgan, which has grown its commodity business through a
series of bold acquisitions since the 2008 financial crisis and
now surpasses both Goldman and Morgan Stanley, saw revenues
decline by 16 percent to $2.4 billion.
Spokespeople for the banks, who have regularly declined to
discuss their commodity results since they began revealing them
in filings in 2009, were not immediately available to comment.
TIGHTENING REGULATION
The latest results pose questions about the banks' future
strategy in the commodities sector, which was estimated to be
worth as much as $14 billion to Wall Street annually at its
peak.
Following Goldman and Morgan Stanley's lead, the boom in
resource markets that started 10 years ago attracted many big
banks to trade oil, metals and agricultural products, but many
have struggled since the financial crisis.
The Volcker rule has placed restrictions on trading
positions held purely for the banks' own profits as part of the
Dodd-Frank Act. Lower market volatility has also cut into
clients' trading and hedging activities.
While Brent crude oil averaged a record $112 a barrel in
2012, that was just $1 more than the average price in the
previous year.
Wall Street's continued ownership of physical commodity
assets, including power plants, oil storage tanks and metals
warehouses, is also still under question after the conversion of
Goldman and Morgan Stanley to Bank Holding Companies during the
financial crisis.
Late last year, Morgan Stanley held discussions about
selling part of its commodities business to the Qatari sovereign
wealth fund, though that deal appears to be on hold.
Based on Reuters' calculations, revenues at Morgan Stanley's
commodity business peaked at around $3 billion in 2008, but have
since declined to just over $1 billion last year.
In October, Goldman Sachs denied it had ever "seriously"
looked at splitting off its commodities business, after reports
said it had held "preliminary internal discussions" about a
possible spin-off.
At JPMorgan, which is a relatively late entrant to
large-scale commodity trading following its acquisition of RBS
Sempra's metals and energy trading desks in 2010, the 16 percent
decline may create concern rather than panic.
Global commodity chief Blythe Masters has largely succeeded
in her goal of surpassing Goldman and Morgan as the largest bank
in commodities, though industry experts say JPMorgan may now
start to focus more on costs to boost profitability.
The bank said last year it has 600 professionals in its
commodity division, and 10 offices globally.