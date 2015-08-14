SINGAPORE Aug 14 China's yuan devaluation
signals that global economic conditions have taken a turn for
the worse, creating more downward pressure to come for commodity
markets, Goldman Sachs said.
"The CNY (yuan) devaluation has been important for commodity
markets and we believe it signals that global macro conditions
have changed," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.
"Even China has now joined the negative feedback loop that
is running between commodity deflation, growth and deleveraging
trends... (and) we believe the net commodity market effects are
bearish," it added.
The bank said it saw particular downward pressure for
aluminium and steel prices.
"A weaker USD/CNY could see margins for Chinese commodity
exporters improve and allow producers to begin to play catch up
to other emerging markets producers, which have already been
benefiting from foreign exchange depreciation," Goldman said.
"This could buoy supply for commodities which have large
exports, a high proportion of CNY costs, and where producers are
not already too far above marginal cost on global supply curves
(predominantly aluminum, and to a lesser extent steel)."
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)