SINGAPORE Aug 14 China's yuan devaluation signals that global economic conditions have taken a turn for the worse, creating more downward pressure to come for commodity markets, Goldman Sachs said.

"The CNY (yuan) devaluation has been important for commodity markets and we believe it signals that global macro conditions have changed," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

"Even China has now joined the negative feedback loop that is running between commodity deflation, growth and deleveraging trends... (and) we believe the net commodity market effects are bearish," it added.

The bank said it saw particular downward pressure for aluminium and steel prices.

"A weaker USD/CNY could see margins for Chinese commodity exporters improve and allow producers to begin to play catch up to other emerging markets producers, which have already been benefiting from foreign exchange depreciation," Goldman said.

"This could buoy supply for commodities which have large exports, a high proportion of CNY costs, and where producers are not already too far above marginal cost on global supply curves (predominantly aluminum, and to a lesser extent steel)." (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)