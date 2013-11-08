* Precious metals ETPs lose $2.2 billion globally * Equities prove bigger attraction * Headwinds likely to persist for rest of 2013 By Claire Milhench LONDON, Nov 8 Investors pulled $2.76 billion from commodity exchange-traded products (ETPs) in October, diverting money into equities as a recovering U.S. economy boosted the dollar and created headwinds for commodity performance. Broad commodity ETPs lost $561 million in October, according to global data from BlackRock, whilst equity ETPs attracted $35.9 billion, with strong contributions to U.S. equities, developed markets and emerging markets. "There's a mindset that commodities have underperformed equities, so why don't we stick with our winners? It's a momentum bet," said Nick Brooks, head of research and investment strategy at ETF Securities, an issuer of ETPs. "Also for a few key commodities like oil, the increases in supply are reducing the price upside in the near term." ETPs, whose value is linked to moves in their underlying assets, are an easy route into commodities for investors and allow asset managers to make quick tactical switches. A strengthening dollar weighed on commodity performance in October and encouraged investors to look elsewhere. "Performance for commodity assets overall was negative for October, and investor sentiment was tepid," Dodd Kittsley, global head of ETP research at BlackRock, said. The S&P GSCI, a popular commodity index, lost 1.44 percent in October and is down 2.3 percent year-to-date. "Investors may have been allocating to other asset classes with strong performance," Kittsley said. Gold ETPs in particular were hampered by the rising dollar, losing $2.1 billion. Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said in a note that redemptions from gold ETPs had accelerated to the highest level since July, although gold prices finished October pretty much unchanged after a wild ride. "Tactical investors continue to have a negative six-to-12-month outlook on the gold price as the assumption is that the U.S. economy will continue to recover, interest rates will rise and the dollar will remain strong," said Brooks. "Right now the sentiment towards gold is as negative as it's ever been." NATURAL GAS BOOSTS ENERGY SEGMENT Rather than taking broad bets on the asset class, investors focused on individual commodities. Investments into copper and natural gas translated into positive overall inflows for the industrial metals and energy ETP segments in October. Brooks said that the Henry Hub spot price GT-HH-IDX, which is tracked by most natural gas ETPs, had come off over the past few months. "There's a view there is potential for that price to move back up towards the top of its trading range as we move into the winter months." Conversely, oil ETPs have been hampered by oversupply and weak demand. U.S. crude futures were down 5.8 percent as U.S. production remained strong, whilst refinery demand was hit by autumn turnarounds. According to ETF Securities' weekly flow data, oil ETPs have continued to suffer outflows so far in November. "It's had the biggest outflows. I think there's been a bit of capitulation on oil," Brooks said. Analysts at Barclays Capital were pessimistic about the possibility of a change in fortunes for commodities, saying they expected the subdued tone to persist until the end of the year. "Investment activity in commodities has tended to follow returns recently, and we expect a lacklustre outlook to cap interest for at least the rest of 2013," they said in a note. At the end of October, BlackRock's data covered 918 commodity ETPs worldwide, worth some $131.5 billion. Global commodities ETPs at end-October (US$ mln) SECTOR OCT FLOWS OCT ASSETS Broad/Diversified -561 17,483 Agriculture -40 5,209 Energy 30 8,048 Industrial Metals 26 2,096 Gold -2,115 80,498 Silver -44 13,297 Precious Metals Total -2,211 98,618 TOTAL COMMODITIES -2,756 131,454 Source: BlackRock (editing by Jane Baird)