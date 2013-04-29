(Adds Goldman Sachs' copper and aluminium forecasts for 2013 and 2014) April 29 Global investment banks have adjusted near-term price forecasts for energy, metals and agricultural commodities after the mid-April market tumble. Brent crude oil fell below $100 a barrel the first time in nine months; gold suffered its biggest loss in dollar terms; and copper sunk to an 18-month low after the selloff, triggered by worries of stagnating China growth, fresh concerns about the euro zone and U.S. economic uncertainty. Goldman Sachs, Wall Street's most influential name in commodities, has lowered its forecast for Brent crude in the second quarter, while turning bullish on copper due to inventory drawdowns in China. It also withdrew its previous call to short gold, as bullion prices moved back above $1,400 an ounce. Barclays said U.S. crude oil would likely outperform the London-traded Brent, while U.S. natural gas might turn out to be one of the strongest energy markets of all. ABN Amro said U.S. wheat prices could ease due to higher stockpiles of the grain, although growing demand will keep the market around historic highs. It said higher production could limit price gains in U.S. soybeans, although demand for the crop could rise by more than 12 percent. Deutsche Bank said it also saw U.S. soybeans coming under pressure later in the year from Brazilian harvests of the oilseed. Commodity price forecasts for Q2 to 2014: ENERGY Brent Crude Oil in $ per barrel (Q1 average $112.50) ****************************************************************************** Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 110.00 111.00 114.00 112.00 130.00 ABN Amro April 25 90.00 n/a n/a 105.00 100.00 Goldman Sachs April 23 100.00 103.50 105.00 105.00 105.00 Deutsche Bank April 26 112.00 115.00 115.00 113.66 113.25 Morgan Stanley April 22 107.00 112.00 110.00 110.00 n/a Bank of America April 24 110.00 110.00 112.00 110.00 112.00 West Texas Intermediate (U.S.) crude in $ per barrel (Q1 average $94.90) Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 95.00 93.00 99.00 95.00 117.00 ABN Amro April 25 80.00 n/a n/a 105.00 100.00 Goldman Sachs April 23 94.00 98.50 99.00 96.50 96.50 Deutsche Bank April 26 97.00 105.00 105.00 100.34 103.25 Morgan Stanley April 22 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Bank of America April 24 89.00 89.00 92.00 90.00 92.00 U.S. Natural Gas in $ per million British thermal units (Q1 average $3.49 per mmBtu) Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 4.00 4.00 4.1 3.90 4.10 ABN Amro April 25 4.25 n/a n/a 3.90 4.50 Goldman Sachs April 23 4.50 n/a n/a n/a n/a Deutsche Bank April 26 3.70 3.80 4.00 3.75 4.25 Morgan Stanley April 22 4.05 4.00 4.20 3.93 n/a Bank of America April 24 4.00 3.80 4.30 3.90 4.20 PRECIOUS METALS Gold , in $ per ounce (Q1 average $1,632 per ounce) Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 1,350 1,450 1,500 1,483 1,450 ABN Amro April 25 1,350 n/a n/a 1,450 1,150 Goldman Sachs April 23 1,530 n/a n/a n/a n/a Deutsche Bank April 26 1,590 1,625 1,700 1,637 1,810 Morgan Stanley April 22 1,391 1,450 1,475 1,487 1,563 Bank of America April 24 1,600 1,700 1,750 1,670 1,838 Silver , in $ per ounce (Q1 average $30.29 per ounce) Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 23.00 25.00 26.00 26.00 24.00 ABN Amro April 25 20.00 n/a n/a 25.00 28.00 Goldman Sachs April 23 25.50 n/a n/a n/a n/a Deutsche Bank April 26 29.00 31.00 32.00 31.00 34.00 Morgan Stanley April 22 32.92 33.96 34.53 33.44 34.81 Bank of America April 24 30.50 34.00 35.00 32.40 33.88 Platinum , in $ per ounce (Q1 average $1,632 per ounce) Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 1,660 1,710 1,750 1,687 1,750 ABN Amro April 25 1,500 n/a n/a 1,575 1,650 Goldman Sachs April 23 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Deutsche Bank April 26 1,625 1,650 1,725 1,658 1,800 Morgan Stanley April 22 1,710 1,720 1,730 1,715 1,785 Bank of America April 24 1,750 1,750 1,850 1,746 1,850 BASE METALS Copper , in $ per tonne (Q1 average $7,920 per tonne) Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 8,100 8,000 7,650 7,920 7,500 ABN Amro April 25 7,650 n/a n/a 7,950 8,300 Goldman Sachs April 23 7,500 n/a n/a 7,600 6,925 Deutsche Bank April 26 7,700 7,800 8,000 7,865 7,500 Morgan Stanley April 22 8,500 8,700 8,800 8,600 8,200 Bank of America April 24 7,950 8,250 7,750 7,971 7,500 Nickel , in $ per tonne (Q1 average $17,295 per tonne) Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 16,500 16,250 17,000 16,766 18,000 ABN Amro April 25 16,800 n/a n/a 17,000 20,000 Goldman Sachs April 23 16,500 n/a n/a n/a n/a Deutsche Bank April 26 16,500 16,500 17,000 16,844 16,000 Morgan Stanley April 22 17,900 18,200 18,500 18,100 19,600 Bank of America April 24 16,750 17,500 17,500 17,261 18,000 Aluminium , in $ tonne (Q1 average $2,000 per tonne) Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 1,950 2,000 2,100 2,013 2,100 ABN Amro April 25 1,975 n/a n/a 2,000 2,150 Goldman Sachs April 23 2,000 n/a n/a 2,050 2,050 Deutsche Bank April 26 1,950 2,000 2,150 2,035 2,170 Morgan Stanley April 22 2,200 2,200 2,300 2,200 2,300 Bank of America April 24 2,050 2,100 2,000 2,040 1,975 Zinc , in $ tonne (Q1 average $2,208 per tonne) Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 2,050 1,950 2,200 2,058 2,700 ABN Amro April 25 2,000 n/a n/a 2,050 2,200 Goldman Sachs April 23 1,950 n/a n/a n/a n/a Deutsche Bank April 26 1,950 2,050 2,150 2,051 2,020 Morgan Stanley April 22 2,100 2,200 2,200 2,200 2,300 Bank of America April 24 2,050 2,350 2,200 2,158 2,250 AGRICULTURE Corn , in $ per bushel (Q1 average $7.21 per bushel) Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a ABN Amro April 25 6.40 n/a n/a 6.30 n/a Goldman Sachs April 23 6.50 n/a n/a n/a n/a Deutsche Bank April 26 6.40 6.46 5.00 6.25 5.34 Morgan Stanley April 22 n/a n/a n/a 7.85 5.90 Soybeans , in $ per bushel (Q1 average $14.52 per bushel) Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a ABN Amro April 25 14.10 n/a n/a 13.70 n/a Goldman Sachs April 23 13.50 n/a n/a n/a n/a Deutsche Bank April 26 13.30 14.20 10.90 13.20 12.06 Morgan Stanley April 22 n/a n/a n/a 15.70 14.50 Wheat , in $ per bushel (Q1 average $7.12 per bushel) Forecast Issued Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 2014 Barclays April 19 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a ABN Amro April 25 6.40 n/a n/a 6.30 n/a Goldman Sachs April 23 6.50 n/a n/a n/a n/a Deutsche Bank April 26 6.55 6.70 6.15 6.70 5.96 Morgan Stanley April 22 n/a n/a n/a 8.30 7.30