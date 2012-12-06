(Adds details)
Dec 6 Morgan Stanley lowered its price forecast
for Brent crude oil in 2013 to $110 a barrel from $115 on
Thursday, citing weaker economic growth and increasing supply.
Oil should continue to trade in a similar range as the past
two years with the top price seen at $130 a barrel and the worst
case outlook at $95 a barrel, the bank said.
"Even with relatively generous assumptions on supply and
muted demand growth, OPEC production must average near 2012
levels of 31.4 million barrels per day, and even higher
year-over-year in 2H13, to keep the market balanced," Morgan
Stanley said in a note to clients.
In its broad outlook for commodities in 2013, Morgan Stanley
said gold, silver, corn and soybeans are its top investment
picks.
Investment demand in gold will remain strong against a
weaker U.S. currency, low real interest rates, central bank
buying and greater geopolitical uncertainty, the bank said.
However, Morgan Stanley cut its 2012/13 soybean price
forecast to $15.70 per bushel, down from $16 previously, citing
better U.S. yields.
(Reporting by Naveen Arul and NR Sethuraman in Bangalore;
Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Leslie Adler)