(Adds details)

Dec 6 Morgan Stanley lowered its price forecast for Brent crude oil in 2013 to $110 a barrel from $115 on Thursday, citing weaker economic growth and increasing supply.

Oil should continue to trade in a similar range as the past two years with the top price seen at $130 a barrel and the worst case outlook at $95 a barrel, the bank said.

"Even with relatively generous assumptions on supply and muted demand growth, OPEC production must average near 2012 levels of 31.4 million barrels per day, and even higher year-over-year in 2H13, to keep the market balanced," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.

In its broad outlook for commodities in 2013, Morgan Stanley said gold, silver, corn and soybeans are its top investment picks.

Investment demand in gold will remain strong against a weaker U.S. currency, low real interest rates, central bank buying and greater geopolitical uncertainty, the bank said.

However, Morgan Stanley cut its 2012/13 soybean price forecast to $15.70 per bushel, down from $16 previously, citing better U.S. yields. (Reporting by Naveen Arul and NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Leslie Adler)