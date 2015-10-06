LONDON Oct 6 Two of the world's commodity
powerhouses, Vitol and Trafigura, have raised over $10 billion
this week, despite rival Glencore's run-in with
investors, which they say shows bankers understand the sector
better than bond or equity dealers.
As commodities prices tanked in late September, a series of
research notes on Glencore unleashed a bear raid on stocks and
bonds of publicly- and privately-held companies.
But that has not stopped privately-owned Vitol, the world's
largest oil trader, from closing a syndicated loan worth $8
billion this week.
Rival Trafigura, whose founder Claude Dauphin lost his
battle with cancer last week at the height of the turmoil
engulfing Glencore, closed syndication on a $2.2 billion loan
that was so much in demand by the banks, its size was increased
from the originally-planned $1.6 billion back in July.
"The successful loan syndication reflects the gap in
understanding between banks and bond investors," Trafigura chief
financial officer Christophe Salmon told Reuters.
"Banks have better understanding of commodity trade finance
business because most have been lending to the sector for 15-20
years," he said.
Glencore was at the heart of the storm, losing as much as 30
percent of its value in a single day, as falling base metal and
oil prices ignited concern about the sustainability of its
business, given the size of the company's $30 billion debt pile
relative to its dwindling revenues.
Copper, iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI and crude oil
prices have tumbled by 16 to 25 percent in 2015, putting
pressure on miners to turn a profit.
BALANCING RISKS
Glencore's credit default swaps -- a form of insurance
against a default -- are trading around 600 basis points,
meaning that the market perceives Glencore's bonds to be riskier
than those of Iraq, Angola or Nigeria.
Trafigura, which is privately held, saw its bonds come under
fire, which pushed the yield on its April 2018 notes to around
15 percent, from closer to 7 percent six weeks ago.
The company believes its success in tapping the capital
markets speaks for itself and the spike in its bond yields is
just more proof that dealers do not understand its business the
way that its bankers do.
"Our bond prices are suffering due to the ripple effect from
Glencore, which is a very different company with a majority of
its revenue coming from its mining activity. There is concern in
the overall commodity sector without making differentiation
between producers, refiners and traders," the company said.
Shares in Singapore-listed energy trader Noble Group
have hit record lows this month, while its bonds are
yielding some 18 percent, having tripled in just over a month.
Mercuria Energy will be next to test bankers' faith when it
seeks to access the debt markets later this month.
Mercuria launched its $900-million annual refinancing into
general syndication last week, the proceeds of which will
refinance the company's $1 billion loan in Asia.
Banks have until Oct. 30 to respond with their interest in
acting as lead arrangers.
