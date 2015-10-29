BOSTON Oct 29 Commonfund, a leading manager for
endowments and foundations, said it has hired Mark Anson, who
previously served as chief investment officer for billionaire
Robert Bass's family and pension fund Calpers, as its chief
investment officer.
Anson will join Commonfund, which oversees $25 billion, in
January 2016 and report to Catherine Keating, Commonfund's
president and chief executive officer, the group said in a
release on Thursday.
In 2001, Anson was promoted to CIO at the California Public
Employees' Retirement System and was responsible for pushing the
giant pension fund into investing with hedge funds, a move that
Calpers abandoned last year.
