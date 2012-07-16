NEW YORK, July 16 Investment management firm
Commonfund has hired Irakli Odisharia, a former specialist for
Goldman Sachs Asset Management market risk modeling as a
director on its risk management team.
Odisharia will report to Commonfund's Chief Risk Officer,
David Belmont, and be responsible for quantitative market risk
analytics and stress testing Commonfund client portfolios and
funds.
"The correlation between the markets and geo-political
factors create new risk management challenges. An environment
which requires advanced thinking about risk factors, both on
macro and micro levels," Belmont said in a note.
The Connecticut-based institutional investment firm, which
serves non-profit institutions, pension funds and other leading
institutional investors, manages $26 billion for 1,500 clients.
"Irakli brings with him a multi-asset class perspective on
risk analysis and modeling which will ultimately provide our
clients and underlying managers with a clear understanding of
the risk/return profile of their portfolios," Belmont said.
Odisharia, who holds a PhD in Physics from New York
University, also worked in Goldman Sachs' equities division and
its equity volatility group.
(Reporting By Manuela Badawy; and Andre Grenon)