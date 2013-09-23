By Michael Erman
NEW YORK, Sept 23 CommonWealth REIT
plans to add at least three new independent trustees and change
how it calculates its management fees as the office property
company defends itself against efforts by activist investors to
unseat its board.
Hedge fund Corvex Management and real estate fund Related
Fund Management together own nearly 10 percent of CommonWealth's
shares. They have criticized the REIT's payments to management
company Reit Management & Research LLC (RMR), a firm run by
CommonWealth trustees Adam Portnoy and Barry Portnoy.
CommonWealth said in a statement on Monday that it plans to
add the new trustees to ensure that at least 75 percent of its
board are independent trustees.
It also said that beginning in 2014 RMR's management fees
would be determined by a new formula that might result in lower
payments to the firm. RMR also agreed to take 10 percent of its
base management fees in CommonWealth common stock.
"We think we're addressing the vast majority, if not all, of
the major complaints we heard when we were out talking to
shareholders," CommonWealth managing trustee Adam Portnoy said
in an interview.
The firm said the changes were meant to align RMR's payments
with shareholder returns.
Under the new plan, RMRs fees will be determined by
calculating the historical cost of the REIT's real estate assets
as well as CommonWealth's total market capitalization, and
paying the management company 0.5 percent of the lower of those
two measures. For the purposes of this calculation, total market
capitalization includes the market value of CommonWealth's
common shares, plus the liquidation preference of its preferred
shares and the principal amount of debt.
It previously based its payments to the management firm only
on the historical cost of CommonWealth's assets.
Portnoy said that in 2012, the changes would have reduced
fees to RMR by around $8 million, or roughly 20 percent. The
company's shares have risen significantly since the activists
began clamoring for change at the REIT in 2013, but Portnoy said
that if the new formula were applied to this year's performance,
it would also result in a lower suggested payment.
Incentive fees to RMR will now be based on total returns by
CommonWealth shareholders, the company said.
CommonWealth also backed annual elections for all of its
board, delayed the date when shareholders can nominate new
directors by two and a half months, and announced plans cancel
its "poison pill" shareholder rights plan upon resolution of its
conflict with Corvex and Related.
The REIT and the activists are currently in arbitration over
their dispute.