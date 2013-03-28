Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
March 28 Activist investor Keith Meister and real estate major Related Cos lowered their offer for CommonWealth REIT to $24.50 per share from $27, citing CommonWealth's recently completed equity offering.
Related and Meister's Corvex Management LP, who together own about 9 percent of CommonWealth shares, also said the company should not sell its controlling stake in Select Income REIT as they believe the shares would be sold at a discount, the two told CommonWealth in a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.