April 15 Office building operator CommonWealth
REIT rejected a conditional buyout offer by Related Fund
Management LLC and Corvex Management LP and adopted measures
that make it more difficult to remove its board members.
Corvex, run by former Carl Icahn associate Keith Meister,
along with Related, has been seeking changes at CommonWealth
since late February when it announced a public offering of its
stock. Together, the two own about 9 percent of CommonWealth.
CommonWealth said the buyout offer "appeared to be part of a
plan by Corvex/Related to seize control of CWH for their own
benefit".
The REIT said it has adopted provisions of the Maryland
Unsolicited Takeovers Act, under which its board of trustees
cannot be removed without cause. ()
The activist investors oppose the structure under which
CommonWealth's management is compensated based on the assets
under management, instead of profitability.
The two shareholders had filed a preliminary consent
solicitation statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission a month back to replace CommonWealth's board of
trustees.
Commonwealth said it believes the investors' filing with the
SEC is invalid and will have no effect.
Related and Corvex proposed to buy CommonWealth in February,
subject to the company cancelling its share offering that they
said was "value destroying." The REIT, however, went ahead with
the public offering at $19 per share, raising $627.6 million.
The two funds later lowered their offer price for
CommonWealth to $24.50 per share from $27.
BofA Merrill Lynch is the financial adviser to CommonWealth,
while Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Saul Ewing are its
legal counsel.
CommonWealth's shares were trading flat at $22.90 on the New
York Stock Exchange.