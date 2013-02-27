BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
Feb 27 Activist investor Keith Meister and real estate major Related Cos said they were prepared to increase their buyout offer for CommonWealth REIT to $2.26 billion, or $27 per share.
The increased proposal is subject to CommonWealth cancelling its planned equity offering and engaging in talks, Corvex and Related wrote in a letter to the real estate trust's board obtained by Reuters.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.