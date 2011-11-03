SYDNEY Nov 4 Commonwealth Bank of Australia has closed its proprietary trading desk, the bank said on Friday, amid moves by some Australian banks to limit risk trading operations in the markets division.

"We have made a decision to exit this very small part of our business as we focus on developing customer support in other parts of our IB&M (Institutional business," a CBA spokesman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"We are looking to redeploy some of the small number of staff involved," the spokesman added.

The move will affect about 10 traders, The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported.

Commonwealth Bank, Australia's No. 2 lender, has taken a conservative stance and stopped high risk trading across its markets business, because of the big risks associated with proprietary trading, the paper said.

The move by Commonwealth Banks follows reports Australia and New Zeland Banking Group has also cut back on risky trading. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)