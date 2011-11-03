SYDNEY Nov 4 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
has closed its proprietary trading desk, the bank said
on Friday, amid moves by some Australian banks to limit risk
trading operations in the markets division.
"We have made a decision to exit this very small part of
our business as we focus on developing customer support in other
parts of our IB&M (Institutional business," a CBA spokesman
said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
"We are looking to redeploy some of the small number of
staff involved," the spokesman added.
The move will affect about 10 traders, The Sydney Morning
Herald newspaper reported.
Commonwealth Bank, Australia's No. 2 lender, has taken a
conservative stance and stopped high risk trading across its
markets business, because of the big risks associated with
proprietary trading, the paper said.
The move by Commonwealth Banks follows reports Australia and
New Zeland Banking Group has also cut back on risky
trading.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)