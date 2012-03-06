March 6 Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Monday sold $4 billion of notes in two parts, including a covered bond in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA TRANCHE 1 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 1.95 PCT MATURITY 03/16/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.962 FIRST PAY 09/16/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 1.963 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/16/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 155 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

TRANCHE 2 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 03/16/2017 TYPE COVERED ISS PRICE 99.929 FIRST PAY 09/16/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 2.265 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/16/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 140.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)