July 25 Carlyle Group LP has selected
banks for an initial public offering of telecommunications
equipment company CommScope Holding Co Inc, which was taken
private in 2011 for $3.9 billion, three people familiar with the
matter said this week.
Hickory, North Carolina-based CommScope has hired JPMorgan
and Deutsche Bank AG to lead the deal, which
is likely to come later this year, two of the sources said.
Carlyle, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank declined comment.
CommScope did not respond to a request for comment.
The company is a major manufacturer of cables that underpin
high-speed data networks. It traces its roots to Superior Cable
Corporation, a telephone cable company created in 1953, and
changed ownership several times until it went public in 1997.
The company had revenues of over $3 billion in the 12 months
ending March 2013, according to Moody's.
Moody's Investor Service Inc said in May it expected
CommScope to show modest growth over the next twelve months,
driven by wireless carriers spending on infrastructure. Revenues
are expected to organically grow at 2 percent to 4 percent on
average over the next several years, it added.
Earlier this month, CommScope acquired lighting performance
solutions provider Redwood Systems Inc for an undisclosed
amount, aiming to strengthen its position in the building
infrastructure market.
Other private equity firms are also exploring IPOs in
companies that they invested in relatively recently.
EP Energy LLC, for instance, is also talking with banks
about an IPO this year, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters earlier this month. The oil and gas company was acquired
just last year by a consortium led by Apollo Global Management
LLC for $7.15 billion in the largest U.S. leveraged
buyout of 2012.