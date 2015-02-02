(Adds comment from Community Health)
By Brendan Pierson
Feb 2 A unit of Community Health Systems Inc
, one of the largest U.S. hospital groups, and three of
its hospitals have agreed to pay $75 million to settle claims
that they made illegal donations to county governments in New
Mexico to secure federal funding.
Whistleblower Robert Baker, former revenue manager for the
Community Health unit, will receive $18.7 million of the
settlement, subject to approval by the U.S. New Mexico federal
court, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.
Community Health on Monday denied the allegations.
The lawsuit, filed by Baker in 2005 and joined by the U.S.
government in 2009, claims that the three hospitals made
donations to three New Mexico counties in order to get federal
matching funds from a program that provided extra Medicaid
funding to rural hospitals.
Under the program, which was discontinued last year, the
federal government provided $3 in matching funds for every
dollar paid by the state. To encourage cost control, federal law
required the state's share to come from state or county funds,
not hospital donations.
The hospitals are Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in
Chaves County, Mimbres Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home in
Luna County and Alta Vista Regional Medical Center in San Miguel
County.
Community Health, based in Franklin, Tennessee, manages more
than 200 hospitals in 29 states. The subsidiary involved in the
settlement is Community Health Systems Professional Services
Corp.
The case is USA ex rel Baker v. Community Health Systems Inc
et al, U.S. District Court, District of New Mexico, No.
1:05-cv-00279.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Ted Botha and Richard
Chang)