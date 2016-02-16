Feb 16 Community Health Systems Inc's
shares were set to open at a near seven-year low on Tuesday, a
day after the No.2 U.S. for-profit hospital operator posted a
surprise quarterly loss.
The company's shares fell 24 percent in premarket trading.
Shares of other hospital operators including HCA Holdings Inc
and Tenet Healthcare Corp also fell on the news.
Investors and analysts are worried about a potential
slowdown in patient volumes for hospital operators after a surge
following the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, or
Obamacare, which brought many Americans under insurance
coverage.
A mild flu season also hurt Community Health in the fourth
quarter and rivals including Tenet, which warned last month that
its patient volumes declined in the quarter.
At least three brokerages cut their ratings on Community
Health's stock after the disappointing results.
Community Health has reported lower-than-expected revenue
for at least eight straight quarters and its earnings had missed
analysts' estimates in the third quarter too.
The company's series of earnings misses will make it
difficult for investors to fully trust management's full-year
EBITDA guidance, Jefferies analysts wrote in a note, cutting
their rating to "hold" from "buy".
Community Health has also been struggling to improve the
performance of Health Management Associates Inc (HMA), which it
bought for $3.9 billion in 2013. (reut.rs/1oGfVUJ)
"...Community Health has to grow volumes, collect cash and
turn HMA, none of which has it been able to do consistently,"
Mizuho Securities analyst Sheryl Skolnick wrote in a note,
cutting the stock to "underperform" from "neutral".
Community Health's shares, which had lost a third of their
value this year to Friday's close, were trading at $14.20 before
the bell.
Shares of Tenet, scheduled to report results on Feb. 22,
were down 5.9 percent at $22.58. HCA Holdings shares were down 3
percent at $64.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)