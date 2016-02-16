(Adds CEO comments from conference call, analyst comments)
By Susan Kelly and Ankur Banerjee
Feb 16 Shares of Community Health Systems Inc
fell as much as 31 percent on Tuesday, to their lowest
level in seven years, after the No. 2 U.S. for-profit hospital
operator posted a surprise loss for the fourth quarter, citing
lower-than-expected patient admissions.
Shares of other hospital operators, including HCA Holdings
Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp and LifePoint Health
Inc, also fell on the news.
Investors are worried about declining patient demand for
hospital services after a surge following the implementation of
the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, which brought many
Americans under insurance coverage.
Community said it wrote off a larger percentage of bad debts
from patients with higher insurance co-payments and deductibles,
and it treated fewer patients for flu and respiratory illnesses.
Slower growth in markets where it acquired hospitals
through the 2014 acquisition of Health Management Associates,
especially in Florida, contributed to the weaker results, said
Community Chief Executive Wayne Smith.
"We will do well in Florida. It's just taking us a little
while to get there," Smith told analysts on a conference call.
Investors are also concerned about the debt loads carried by
Community and its rival, Tenet, which warned last month that its
patient volumes declined in the quarter.
"Compounding the operating problems is the fact that
Community is the most highly levered hospital company, which
continues to put more pressure on equity owners," Barclays
analyst Joshua Raskin said in a note to clients.
On the call, Smith said the company planned to use excess
cash to pay down debt and reduce its leverage.
Community Health is the third hospital operator to say that
a mild flu season hurt admissions, and "it is likely the theme
will continue with Tenet," Wedbush analyst Sarah James wrote in
a note.
At least three brokerages lowered their ratings on Community
Health's stock after the results.
Community Health's third-quarter earnings also missed
analysts' estimates. The misses will make it difficult for
investors to fully trust management's full-year profit guidance,
Jefferies analysts wrote in a note, cutting their rating on the
stock to "hold" from "buy."
Community Health's shares were down 25.9 percent at $13.84
in afternoon on Tuesday.
Shares of Tenet, scheduled to report results on Feb. 22,
were down 5.1 percent at $22.77. HCA Holdings was down 1.3
percent at $6516, while LifePoint was down 7.6 percent at
$59.35.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru and Susan Kelly in
Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Jonathan Oatis)