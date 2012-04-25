US STOCKS-Futures flat as Yellen speech awaited for rate hike clues
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
April 25 Community Choice Financial Inc said it expects its initial public offering of 10.7 million shares to be priced between $13 and $15 each.
The lender, which offers short-term consumer loans, title loans and check cashing services, had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last August to raise up to $230 million.
At the mid-point of the price range, Community Choice expects to receive net proceeds of $137.1 million, after underwriting discounts and expenses.
It plans to use the proceeds from the offering to fund acquisitions and repay debts.
The company, which has a network of 435 retail storefronts across 14 states, has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CCFI."
Credit Suisse Securities, Jefferies & Co, Stephens Inc, JMP Securities LLC and William Blair & Co are underwriters to the offering. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
* Regenxbio announces IND active for Phase I trial of RGX-314 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ohr Pharmaceutical announces strategic update and fiscal first quarter 2017 earnings