* Combined company will have 206 hospitals in 29 states
* Declining admissions pressuring hospital companies
* Health Management says gets new subpoenas about ER units
* Shareholder Glenview Capital repeats call for HMA to
replace its board
By Susan Kelly and Caroline Humer
July 30 U.S. hospital chain Community Health
Systems Inc said it reached a deal to buy smaller Health
Management Associates Inc for $3.9 billion, but quickly
faced opposition from major HMA investor Glenview Capital
Management over the price.
Community Health said it aims to expand its geographic reach
to better capitalize on an overhaul of the U.S. healthcare
system under President Barack Obama's reform law.
Community Health said it was prepared to do so despite a
widening federal investigation into HMA's practices for
admitting patients. Shortly after the deal was announced on
Tuesday, HMA disclosed that it had received additional
government subpoenas in the case and named a new chief
executive.
HMA's troubles have attracted the activism of Glenview,
which owns a 14.6 percent stake and could complicate the
Community Health deal. Glenview said in a statement it would
forge ahead with efforts to replace HMA's board of directors and
set the company on a better course.
Glenview said the Community Health offer for HMA
"establishes an important floor value" that should serve as a
basis for seeking greater value to HMA shareholders.
CRT Capital Group analyst Sheryl Skolnick said Glenview's
move may not ultimately scuttle a deal, but agreed that HMA
might have other options if it revamped its operations.
"There is no other bidder who I think is out there in the
wings," she said. "Maybe if the company is cleaned up in a year,
yes, or two or three."
Community Health and HMA did not immediately respond to
requests for comment on Glenview's statements. To close a deal,
Community Health would need 70 percent of HMA's investors to
approve the deal.
HMA shares closed down nearly 11 percent at $13.30, below
the $13.78 in cash and stock offered by Community Health. Under
terms of the team, HMA shareholders would own a 16 percent stake
in the new company and get an additional contingent value right
worth up to $1 per share, depending on the outcome of the
government's probe. Community Health shares dropped 3.5 percent.
A TOUGH TIME FOR HOSPITALS
An HMA acquisition, which the market had been anticipating,
would be the second big merger announced in the sector in as
many months. Faced with declining patient admissions and rising
bad debts, companies are struggling to shore up their finances
as they await an expected influx of newly insured patients
beginning next year under healthcare reform.
Both companies' hospitals are primarily in smaller cities
and rural areas. HMA has a strong presence in the U.S.
Southeast, including Florida. Community Health is the second
largest for-profit chain behind HCA Holdings Inc, mostly
spread across the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest.
The combined company would have 206 hospitals across 29
states. "They are in different markets that give us a chance to
expand into new communities," Community Health Chief Executive
Wayne Smith said on a conference call.
Glenview, which in a June letter to the hospital operator
said HMA's financial performance had fallen short for more than
a decade, on Tuesday said the weak results and legal issues made
it hard to determine the company's true value.
"As the sitting board has entered into a sale agreement
concurrent with management vacancy, disappointing results and a
reduced outlook, it is difficult to assess whether the value
offered in the Community proposal represents full and fair value
or represents the price offered by an opportunistic acquirer to
a distressed seller," Glenview said in a statement.
HMA on Tuesday forecast weaker-than-expected second-quarter
earnings of 10 cents to 11 cents a share due to lower hospital
admissions. It disclosed additional subpoenas from the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services about emergency room
operations and from the Office of the Inspector General on
physician relationships.
HMA also is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission over accounts receivable, billing
writedowns, contractual adjustments, reserves for doubtful
accounts and revenue. In December, it was the subject of a story
on the "60 Minutes" CBS television program that claimed it used
aggressive policies to boost admissions. Health Management
denied the assertions.
Health Management CEO Gary Newsome was due to retire at the
end of the month. On Tuesday, the company said John Starcher
would be interim president and CEO.
Last month, No. 3 hospital chain Tenet Healthcare Corp
said it was buying Vanguard Health Systems Inc
for $1.73 billion.
Community Health, based in Franklin, Tennessee, reported a
drop in second-quarter profit on Monday due to weak admissions
and a rise in bad debt. Earlier this month, it said it had
received an additional subpoena related to a Justice Department
investigation of short-stay admissions from emergency
departments.
"This industry is having a very difficult time, if you
haven't noticed, in terms of our earnings," Community Health's
Smith told analysts.
Community Health said it expects to achieve breakeven
earnings in the first year after the HMA deal closes and would
cut costs between $150 million and $180 million annually within
two-and-a-half years.
Deutsche Bank analyst Darren Lehrich said the acquisition
could potentially add 20 percent to 30 percent or more to
Community Health's earnings per share in 2015.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are
financial advisers to Community Health.