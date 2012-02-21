Feb 21 Community Health Systems Inc
reported fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts'
estimates as the hospital operator benefited from stronger
revenue growth as it controlled expenses.
Net income declined as the company took a large charge for
repaying debt early. Net income attributable to shareholders was
$30.9 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with $69.5 million,
or 76 cents, a year ago.
Excluding the charge for repaying senior notes, Community
Health said it earned 85 cents a share from continuing
operations.
Analysts on average expected 83 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting By Susan Kelly; Editing by Gary Hill)