(Adds Community comment, background on NLRB process)
By Daniel Wiessner
Oct 19 Community Health Systems Inc and
seven of its hospitals violated employees' rights to discuss
working conditions, punished labor organizing and refused to
bargain with unions, a U.S. labor agency alleged on Monday.
The National Labor Relations Board's Office of General
Counsel said it issued a consolidated complaint involving 29
charges at hospitals in California, Ohio, Kentucky and West
Virginia owned by Tennessee-based Community, the second-largest
publicly traded U.S. hospital operator.
The General Counsel, which acts like a prosecutor and brings
cases to judges and the five-member NLRB, says that under
federal law the company was a single employer of workers at
multiple hospitals, contradicting Community's assertion that its
individual hospitals act independently.
Community spokeswoman Tomi Galin said in an emailed
statement that the company disagreed with the charges and would
"vigorously contest" them.
"Quality patient care will continue at each of the named
hospitals and will not be impacted by this process," Galin said.
Four of the hospitals named in the complaint were among the
38 that Community in August said it was spinning off into a
separate company, Quorum Health Corp, so Community could focus
on larger markets.
The complaint was not immediately available because some of
the information in it must be redacted, a representative for the
NLRB said. An administrative judge in Cleveland, Ohio, will
begin hearing the case in December.
National Nurses United, which represents nurses at all but
one of the hospitals named in Monday's complaint, views
Community as "the most lawless corporation in the hospital
industry," union spokesman Charles Idelson said Monday.
Idelson accused the company of "playing a shell game" in
which it pretends its subsidiaries are independent in an attempt
to mask its centralized control of policies throughout its chain
of hospitals.
The charges came months after a U.S. appeals court in May
ordered Community to pay the legal costs of a union that
represented nurses at Fallbrook Hospital near San Diego,
California. Fallbrook was also named in Monday's complaint.
The company refused to bargain with the workers and
ultimately closed the facility, which the court in upholding a
decision by the NLRB called "obstinate and pugnacious."
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Additional
reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago and Robert Iafolla in
Washington, D.C.; editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Dan Grebler and
Christian Plumb)