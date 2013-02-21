Feb 21 Hospital operator Community Health
Systems Inc reported higher fourth-quarter profit that
matched analysts' estimates as admissions rose nearly 5 percent.
The second largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain also
projected full-year 2013 earnings from continuing operations of
$3.50 to $3.90 per share. Analysts, on average, had forecast
2013 earnings of $3.82, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The hospital operator posted quarterly net income
attributable to shareholders of $62.6 million, or 69 cents a
share, up from $30.9 million, or 35 cents a share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Community Health earned 85 cents
share, matching the average analyst estimate.
Net operating revenue rose 9 percent to $3.3 billion.