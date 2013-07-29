BRIEF-Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market
* Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market
July 29 Community Health Systems Inc reported a lower second-quarter profit on Monday due to a decline in patient admissions at its hospitals.
Community Health said its second-quarter income from continuing operations was $47.1 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with $102.2 million, or 93 cents a share, a year ago.
Net operating revenue slipped 0.2 percent to $3.24 billion compared with the year ago quarter.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month that Community Health is interested in a takeover bid for HMA.
* Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces termination of its agreement to acquire Soluble Systems Llc
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.