July 25 Community Health Systems Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations as admissions rose at the No. 2 U.S. hospital operator.
Income from continuing operations rose to $102.2 million, or 93 cents per share, compared with $92.9 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts expected earnings of 89 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net operating revenues rose about 8 percent, matching analysts' expectations of $3.2 billion.
The company, which operates hospitals in 29 states across the United States, said total admissions grew 3 percent from last year.
Community Health also reaffirmed its full-year forecast for profit from continuing operations of $3.90 to $4.10 per share.
Analysts on average are expecting a profit of $3.64 per share.
Community Health's shares closed at $25.35 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
