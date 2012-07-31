July 31 CommVault Systems Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on increased demand for its data management software, Simpana.

Net income rose to $10.1 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $7 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 30 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 22 percent to $111.3 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)