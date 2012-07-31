BRIEF-Recon Technology Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 second quarter and first six months financial results
July 31 CommVault Systems Inc reported a higher quarterly profit on increased demand for its data management software, Simpana.
Net income rose to $10.1 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $7 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 30 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose 22 percent to $111.3 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine