Feb 1 Software maker CommVault Systems Inc
reported a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates,
helped by higher sales in Europe and the Americas.
The company, which makes software that helps companies back
up, archive and search data, posted lower third-quarter net
income of $7.2 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with $7.3
million, or 16 cents a share, last year.
Excluding special items, CommVault earned 27 cents a share,
higher than the 25 cents analysts were expecting according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
CommVault, which counts Dell among its largest
customers, posted a revenue of $103.6 million, up 24 percent
from last year, and higher than the $100.5 million expected by
analysts.
Software sales grew 23 percent to $51.4 million.
Oceanport, New Jersey-based CommVault's shares, which have
gained nearly a fourth of their value over the last six months,
closed at $47 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
