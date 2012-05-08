* Sees FY2013 double-digit revenue growth

May 8 Software maker CommVault Systems Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher demand and forecast strong growth in fiscal 2013, sending its shares up to their highest level ever.

CommVault shares rose as much as 9 percent to $55.49 in morning trade on the Nasdaq, before falling back to $51.40

"For fiscal year 2013, we are confident we can achieve solid double-digit revenue and EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) growth," Chief Executive Robert Hammer said on a conference call.

The company's Simpana software applications help companies archive, backup and search data. The enhancements to the two-year-old Simpana 9.0 software suite helped drive growth in the fourth quarter.

CommVault expects further enhancements to the product this year.

"The Simpana 9.0 product cycle and increasingly strong pipeline should lead to strong growth coming out of the current downturn," Lazard Capital Markets analyst Joel Fishbein said in a note.

However, CommVault warned of challenges arising from an expected deceleration in technology spending growth this year.

In January, market research firm Gartner cut its forecast for worldwide IT spending growth this year to 3.7 percent from the 4.6 percent it estimated earlier.

The company was also uncertain about federal spending this year due to the impending U.S. presidential election. It gets about 8 percent of its revenues from sales to the U.S. Federal Government.

"Although we haven't seen it yet, the fight for budget money could become harder as the year goes on," Hammer said.

The company also said it will see increased spending on sales, marketing and product development in the first quarter.

CommVault is considered one of the few acquisition targets left in the publicly-traded storage software space.

Last year, Hewlett-Packard Co, IBM Corp and Dell Inc each spent billions of dollars buying CommVault's rivals, including 3Par Inc, Isilon Systems Inc and Compellent Technologies Inc.

For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $9.8 million, or 21 cents per share, from $4.8 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, were looking for fourth-quarter earnings of 26 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue for the quarter rose 27 percent to $114 million, beating the $106.1 million analysts expected.

Software revenues rose 34 percent to $58.8 million, driven by "record enterprise software deals and strong demand across all geographies", Hammer said in a statement. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Sreejiraj Eluvangal)