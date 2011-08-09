MORONI Aug 9 At least 50 people including
children drowned in rough seas when a passenger boat sunk off
the Comoros archipelago in the early hours of Tuesday after its
engines failed, the country's public prosecutor said.
The vessel was ferrying more than 100 people from the
capital Moroni to the island of Anjouan when it hit rocks about
3 km (1.8 miles) off the coast of the main island after both its
motors cut out, causing the boat to capsize, said public
prosecutor Soilih Mahmoud said.
"50 bodies have been recovered so far but some bodies remain
trapped in the submerged wreckage and will only be retrieved
when the seas calm," the prosecutor added.
