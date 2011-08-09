MORONI Aug 9 At least 50 people including children drowned in rough seas when a passenger boat sunk off the Comoros archipelago in the early hours of Tuesday after its engines failed, the country's public prosecutor said.

The vessel was ferrying more than 100 people from the capital Moroni to the island of Anjouan when it hit rocks about 3 km (1.8 miles) off the coast of the main island after both its motors cut out, causing the boat to capsize, said public prosecutor Soilih Mahmoud said.

"50 bodies have been recovered so far but some bodies remain trapped in the submerged wreckage and will only be retrieved when the seas calm," the prosecutor added. (Reporting by Ahmed Ali Amir; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia)