* More feared dead after vessel's engines fail, hits rock
* Boats important form of transport on island
(Adds survivor, Red Cross)
By Ahmed Ali Amir
MORONI, Aug 9 At least 50 people including
children drowned in rough seas when a passenger boat sunk off
the Comoros archipelago in the early hours of Tuesday after its
engines failed, the country's public prosecutor said.
The vessel was ferrying more than 100 people from the
capital Moroni to the island of Anjouan when it hit rocks about
3 km (1.8 miles) off the coast of the main island after both its
motors cut out, causing the boat to capsize, said public
prosecutor Soilih Mahmoud.
"Fifty bodies have been recovered so far but some bodies
remain trapped in the submerged wreckage and will only be
retrieved when the seas calm," the prosecutor added.
Boats are an important mode of transport between the Indian
Ocean archipelago's three islands and accidents are relatively
common on the island, which is sandwiched between Madagascar and
southern Africa.
Survivor Ali Abdou Moussa said both engines on the boat
packed up at the same time in turbulent seas.
"The port authorities were alerted but no help came. The
boat drifted and hit a rock. Some of us swam to shore and called
for help, but it wasn't until eight o'clock that a rescue effort
got underway," Moussa told Reuters.
Some survivors like himself managed to swim ashore, he said.
The Red Cross said about 60 survivors had been taken to
hospital at Ouzioine and Foumbouni.
Witnesses at the dock at the time of the boat's departure
said the ferry was overloaded with people.
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia)