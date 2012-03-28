NAIROBI, March 28 Comoros said on Wednesday it has awarded its first ever oil exploration and production licence to a privately-owned Kenya-based exploration company.

Countries in the east and Horn of Africa and others with coastlines along the Indian Ocean have become a hot spot for oil and gas exploration, spurred by new finds.

"The government of Comoros is pleased to award its first exploration and development licence to Bahari Resources Ltd," Mohadji Fouad, vice president of Comoros, told an oil, gas and energy conference in Kenya's capital, Nairobi. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)