NAIROBI Jan 26 The African Development Bank is
giving Comoros a $20.4 million grant to help it improve and
expand its road networks, a move that will boost its agriculture
and tourism sectors.
The islands have few natural resources and largely rely on
exports such as cloves and vanilla, remittances from citizens
working abroad and foreign aid to finance development projects.
AfDB said the money will be disbursed over five years.
"The project will focus on improving the quality of key
roads infrastructure on the National Road-2 and Road-23 to boost
trade and spur economic growth," it said in a statement on
Thursday.
"The poor quality of infrastructure, especially road
infrastructure and related services has been identified as is
one of the major constraints to economic diversification in the
country."
The International Monetary Fund said in December it forecast
Comoros' economy to grow by 3.3 percent this year, up from an
estimated 2.2 percent in 2016.
The islands, with a population of just below 800,000 and a
gross domestic product of $566 million, have been rocked by some
20 coups and attempted coups since independence from France in
1975.
The country has an 800-km long road network and says very
little maintenance has been done on it over that last 20 years.
AfDB said the grant would go towards rehabilitating a 47 km
stretch and will also involve putting up protection against sea
erosion.
