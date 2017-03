Oct 28 Compañía Española de Petróleos, S.A.U. ("CEPSA") :

* Notes announcement made yesterday by Salamander Energy Plc in response to recent press speculation

* Confirms, on behalf of itself and Strategic Energy that discussions have been recently held with Salamander Energy regarding a possible offer for company

* No certainty that these discussions will progress or, in particular, that an offer will be made for company, or as to terms on which an offer may be made if forthcoming