UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 18 Compagnie Des Alpes SA :
* FY revenue 693.0 million euros ($855.30 million) versus 678.0 million euros last year
* FY net attributable income of 25.4 million euros versus 1.9 million euros last year
* Board of directors will recommend that the shareholders approve the distribution of a dividend of 0.35 euro per share
* Expects a consolidation of its margins for FY
* Confirms its 2018 target of EBITDA in the ski area division of at least 35 percent and raises its leisure park division target to 27 percent Source text: bit.ly/1J6thQ6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8102 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources