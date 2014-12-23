Dec 23 Compagnie Plastic Omnium Sa

* Announces sale by the environment division of its road signage activity in Switzerland

* Finalized the sale of its 50 pct shareholding in Signal AG, a company registered in Switzerland specialized in road marking, signage and services

* 50 pct shareholding was sold for 20 million Swiss francs ($20.26 million)