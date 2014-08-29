BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate FY EBT up at 72.6 million euros
* FY profit before taxation was 72.6 million euros ($78.5 million) for year, reflecting an increase of 103.5 million euros compared to a loss of 30.9 million euros for 2015
Aug 29 Compagnie Du Bois Sauvage SA :
* Global result of the group is eur -13,9 million in H1 2014
* Intrinsic value stands at 303 euros per share on 30 June 2014
* Remains confident in the quality of the group's assets and cautious about its short/medium term outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit before taxation was 72.6 million euros ($78.5 million) for year, reflecting an increase of 103.5 million euros compared to a loss of 30.9 million euros for 2015
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche medium-term notes for 1.4 billion yuan
KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Wednesday it would set up a logistics hub in the Malaysian capital that will serve as the Chinese e-commerce company's regional distribution hub.