May 13 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc

* Says plans to buy back shares of up to T$46 billion ($1.53 billion)

* Says plans to buy back 100 million shares at T$21.05-33.24 per share in May 14 to July 13

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/suh39v

